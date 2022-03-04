Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

99,250 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV -Ltd Avail-

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV -Ltd Avail-

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 8490274
  2. 8490274
  3. 8490274
  4. 8490274
  5. 8490274
  6. 8490274
  7. 8490274
  8. 8490274
  9. 8490274
  10. 8490274
  11. 8490274
  12. 8490274
  13. 8490274
  14. 8490274
  15. 8490274
  16. 8490274
  17. 8490274
  18. 8490274
  19. 8490274
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8490274
  • Stock #: UC4330
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC817451

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4330
  • Mileage 99,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $174 / 48 Months @ 9.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $250.00 Administration Fee, $40.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 84,023 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 37,098 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage LX...
 4,548 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory