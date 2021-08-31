2017 Nissan Titan

$41,900 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 9 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7682803

7682803 Stock #: UC4150B

UC4150B VIN: 1N6AA1E50HN531271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,931 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Tilt Wheel Premium Audio 4x4 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

