2017 Nissan Titan

92,931 KM

4WD Crew Cab Platinum Reserve

4WD Crew Cab Platinum Reserve

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

92,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7682803
  • Stock #: UC4150B
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E50HN531271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $x/84Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SECURITY ALARM
Tilt Wheel
Premium Audio
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

