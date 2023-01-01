Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1687796842
  2. 1687796842
  3. 1687796842
  4. 1687796842
  5. 1687796842
  6. 1687796842
  7. 1687796842
  8. 1687796841
  9. 1687796841
  10. 1687796842
  11. 1687796841
  12. 1687796841
  13. 1687796841
  14. 1687796841
  15. 1687796841
  16. 1687796841
  17. 1687796841
  18. 1687796841
  19. 1687796841
  20. 1687796841
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111878
  • Stock #: 824349U
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT7HS824349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 824349U
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this sharp looking 2017 Ram Laramie for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask the Sales Department when you can take it for a test drive. They are OPEN on Saturday so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Laramie

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 0 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 120,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon All ...
 113,000 KM
$33,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory