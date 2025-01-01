Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

64,505 KM

Details Features

$30,567

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12459243

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

  1. 12459243
  2. 12459243
  3. 12459243
  4. 12459243
  5. 12459243
  6. 12459243
  7. 12459243
  8. 12459243
  9. 12459243
  10. 12459243
  11. 12459243
Contact Seller

$30,567

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,505KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT9HG642471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,505 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dominion Motors

Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 165,367 KM $25,067 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE 86,132 KM $14,067 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Transit T-350 XL for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2018 Ford Transit T-350 XL 82,525 KM $50,567 + tax & lic

Email Dominion Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-343-XXXX

(click to show)

807-343-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,567

+ taxes & licensing

Dominion Motors

807-343-2277

2017 RAM 1500