2018 Chevrolet C/K 3500
4WD Crew Cab 154" Work Truck
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
$34,590
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8125
- Mileage 129,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you in the market for a good work truck ? If you are then come to Spadoni Sales and leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and check out this Chevy 3500 HD 6.0ltr gas deck truck . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details. This Saturday they are OPEN so they can serve you better .
