Are you in the market for a good work truck ? If you are then come to Spadoni Sales and leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and check out this Chevy 3500 HD 6.0ltr gas deck truck . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details. This Saturday they are OPEN so they can serve you better .

2018 Chevrolet C/K 3500

129,500 KM

Details Description Features

$34,590

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet C/K 3500

4WD Crew Cab 154" Work Truck

2018 Chevrolet C/K 3500

4WD Crew Cab 154" Work Truck

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

129,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GC4KYCG2JF246582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8125
  • Mileage 129,500 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Are you in the market for a good work truck ? If you are then come to Spadoni Sales and leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and check out this Chevy 3500 HD 6.0ltr gas deck truck . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details. This Saturday they are OPEN so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

3500 HD Deck Truck

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-XXXX

807-577-1234

$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2018 Chevrolet C/K 3500