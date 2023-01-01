Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LT

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533183
  • Stock #: 23244A
  • VIN: 1GCPTCE13J1213674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23244A
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a rare find that is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . A  2018 Chevy Colorado Crew Cab " DURAMAX DIESEL " . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer your questions. Remember that they OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Leather

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

