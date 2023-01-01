$32,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LT
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 23244A
- VIN: 1GCPTCE13J1213674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a rare find that is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . A 2018 Chevy Colorado Crew Cab " DURAMAX DIESEL " . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer your questions. Remember that they OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
