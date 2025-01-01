Menu
<p><strong>If you are in the market for a good pre-owned truck than call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and let their Sales Department share the details with you on this low km 2018 Chevy Silverado True North Edition .This Saturday the Sales Staff will be there to serve you better .</strong></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

120,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
12452284

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Used
120,000KM
VIN 1GCUKREC6JF244057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25053A
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are in the market for a good pre-owned truck than call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and let their Sales Department share the details with you on this low km 2018 Chevy Silverado True North Edition .This Saturday the Sales Staff will be there to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

True North Edition

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234

807-577-1234

