Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4764174
  • Stock #: 8139
  • VIN: 1GC1KUEG2JF255792
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Call Mark Train for details or to shcedule a test drive (807)577-1234   *Former Daily Rental

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 69,000 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX
 45,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL
 35,500 KM
$21,590 + tax & lic
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Send A Message