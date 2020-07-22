Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

76,500 KM

Details Description Features

$38,490

+ tax & licensing
$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

76,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5487558
  Stock #: 8142
  VIN: 1GC1KUEG8JF253223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 2018 Chevy Silverado 2500 Long Box Crew Cab call and book your test drive    *Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

