2018 Chevrolet Spark

49,500 KM

$11,300

+ tax & licensing
$11,300

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2018 Chevrolet Spark

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2018 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$11,300

+ taxes & licensing

49,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5678148
  • Stock #: 155Z
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA7JC473042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Great fuel miledge and easy to park  when you go for grocieries       *Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

