2018 Ford F-550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9903383

9903383 Stock #: F109

F109 VIN: 1FD0W5HT7JEB76389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F109

Mileage 68,900 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.