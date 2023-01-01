$55,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-550
XL 4WD Crew Cab 203" WB 84" CA
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
68,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: F109
- VIN: 1FD0W5HT7JEB76389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,900 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2018 F-550 diesel for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can share all the details with you . They are OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
