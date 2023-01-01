Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-550

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

XL 4WD Crew Cab 203" WB 84" CA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-550

XL 4WD Crew Cab 203" WB 84" CA

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1683049847
  2. 1683049846
  3. 1683049847
  4. 1683049846
  5. 1683049846
  6. 1683049846
  7. 1683049846
  8. 1683049846
  9. 1683049846
  10. 1683049846
  11. 1683049846
  12. 1683049846
  13. 1683049846
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903407
  • Stock #: F110
  • VIN: 1FD0W5HT5JEB76388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F110
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

If you have been shopping for a truck for your work then call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and get all the information on this 2018 F-550 diesel . They OPEN on Saturday's  to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2018 Ford F-550 XL 4...
 72,000 KM
$55,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550 XL 4...
 68,900 KM
$55,990 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Malib...
 30,000 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory