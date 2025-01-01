Menu
2018 Ford Transit

82,525 KM

Details Features

$50,567

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

T-350 XL

12459255

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 XL

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

$50,567

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,525KM
VIN 1FBZX2YGXJKA62354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 28122Z
  • Mileage 82,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277

2018 Ford Transit