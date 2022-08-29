Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Acadia

72,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Acadia

2018 GMC Acadia

AWD 4DR DENALI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

AWD 4DR DENALI

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9059515
  • Stock #: 22117A
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLS1JZ156890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 72,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable luxury is now on sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your personal test drive . They OPEN on Saturday's  to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Dual Sunroofs and Leather
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2018 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 72,500 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE
 41,500 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 104,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory