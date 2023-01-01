$33,490+ tax & licensing
$33,490
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Canyon
All Terrain
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10087542
- Stock #: 241478U
- VIN: 1GTG6CEN8J1241478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2018 GMC Canyon for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer your questions . They are OPEN this Saturday to sewrve you better.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Crew Cab
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2