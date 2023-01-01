2018 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,490 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10087542

10087542 Stock #: 241478U

241478U VIN: 1GTG6CEN8J1241478

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Crew Cab Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

