Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Canyon

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

All Terrain

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Canyon

All Terrain

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1687271860
  2. 1687271859
  3. 1687271860
  4. 1687271859
  5. 1687271859
  6. 1687271779
  7. 1687271859
  8. 1687271859
  9. 1687271859
  10. 1687271859
  11. 1687271859
  12. 1687271859
  13. 1687271859
  14. 1687271859
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087542
  • Stock #: 241478U
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN8J1241478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2018 GMC Canyon for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer your questions . They are OPEN this Saturday to sewrve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Crew Cab

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2018 GMC Canyon All ...
 113,000 KM
$33,490 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Equin...
 53,000 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 137,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory