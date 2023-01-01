2018 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 0 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9842927

9842927 Stock #: UC4503'A'

UC4503'A' VIN: 3KPC24A3XJE005920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UC4503'A'

Mileage 142,083 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Safety ABS Brakes Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Tilt Wheel Automatic Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.