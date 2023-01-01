Menu
2018 Hyundai Accent

142,083 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2018 Hyundai Accent

2018 Hyundai Accent

4 Door GL Auto

2018 Hyundai Accent

4 Door GL Auto

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,083KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9842927
  • Stock #: UC4503'A'
  • VIN: 3KPC24A3XJE005920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4503'A'
  • Mileage 142,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $155 /72 Months @ 9.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY.
Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra.
Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction...*** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. ***
Used vehicle prices and payments include $315.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $65.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Automatic
Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

