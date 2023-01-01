Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

102,698 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L PREMIUM FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L PREMIUM FWD

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 10158675
  2. 10158675
  3. 10158675
  4. 10158675
  5. 10158675
  6. 10158675
  7. 10158675
  8. 10158675
  9. 10158675
  10. 10158675
  11. 10158675
  12. 10158675
  13. 10158675
  14. 10158675
  15. 10158675
  16. 10158675
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10158675
  • Stock #: UC4623
  • VIN: KM8J33A49JU629633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $x/84Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2021 Nissan Rogue AW...
 77,160 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 116,109 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 83,274 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory