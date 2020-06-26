Menu
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Performance Kia

807-345-2552

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT S-AWC

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT S-AWC

Location

Performance Kia

545 Thirteenth Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 7B4

807-345-2552

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,730KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5309765
  • Stock #: PC9293
  • VIN: JA4J24A55JZ605087
Exterior Colour
Labrador Black
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Glass Sunroof
  • Power Drivers Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry System
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Skid Plates
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Blind-Spot Sideview Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Distance pacing cruise control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Exterior parking camera front
  • Exterior parking camera left
  • Exterior parking camera right
  • Proximity Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

