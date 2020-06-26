2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Glass Sunroof

Power Drivers Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Rear Spoiler

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Tachometer

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Keyless Entry System

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather upholstery

Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Skid Plates

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Blind-Spot Sideview Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Distance pacing cruise control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Four wheel independent suspension

1-touch down

1-touch up

Auto high-beam headlights

Exterior parking camera rear

Exterior parking camera front

Exterior parking camera left

Exterior parking camera right

Proximity Keyless Entry

