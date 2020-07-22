Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

57,947 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,947KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5583378
  • Stock #: 3974
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV3JW700039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $229 @ 84-Months, @ 6.99%. This unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
ABS Brakes
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

