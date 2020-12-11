Menu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

31,600 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
LT

LT

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

31,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6362480
  • Stock #: 9525
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7KF215335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable luxury and safety is what this 2019 Chevy Malibu offers call and book you personal viewing .   Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

LT OPTION PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

