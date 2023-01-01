2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 4 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10029381

10029381 Stock #: UC4590

UC4590 VIN: 1GCPYAEH0KZ274941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,490 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Safety Power Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Tilt Wheel 4x4 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.