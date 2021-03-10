Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

44,500 KM

Details Description Features

$43,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z-71 TRAIL BOSS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z-71 TRAIL BOSS

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$43,490

+ taxes & licensing

44,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6784862
  • Stock #: 9078
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEF7KZ266670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

This is a nice looking ride call and book your test drive appointment and check it out  * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Z-71 TRAIL BOSS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 75,400 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 36,400 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 20,600 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory