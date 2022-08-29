2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9052417

9052417 Stock #: 0170A

0170A VIN: 1GCUYDED3KZ305424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Leather and Sunroof Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

