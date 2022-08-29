$39,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9052417
- Stock #: 0170A
- VIN: 1GCUYDED3KZ305424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
At Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport they are offering this 2019 Z-71 Silverado Crew Cab True North Edition . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can tell you more of the details . They OPEN on Saturday's so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
