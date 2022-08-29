Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9052417
  • Stock #: 0170A
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED3KZ305424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

At Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport they are offering this 2019 Z-71 Silverado Crew Cab True North Edition . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can tell you more of the details . They OPEN  on Saturday's  so  that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Leather and Sunroof
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

