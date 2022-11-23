2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9406921

9406921 Stock #: 0172A

0172A VIN: 1GCRYCEF2KZ368807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Features Packages MAKE US AN OFFER z-71 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

