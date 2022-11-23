Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

4WD Double Cab 147" Custom Trail Boss

Location

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406921
  • Stock #: 0172A
  • VIN: 1GCRYCEF2KZ368807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a very low km pick up truck ? Then call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport  807-577-1234 and have their Sales Department arrange your test drive on this " ONE OWNER" 2019  Silverado Trail Boss . This one owner truck is in great condition and Spadoni Sales and Leasing  is  " OPEN "  on  Saturday's  so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

z-71
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth Connection

