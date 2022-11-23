$39,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Double Cab 147" Custom Trail Boss
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9406921
- Stock #: 0172A
- VIN: 1GCRYCEF2KZ368807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a very low km pick up truck ? Then call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and have their Sales Department arrange your test drive on this " ONE OWNER" 2019 Silverado Trail Boss . This one owner truck is in great condition and Spadoni Sales and Leasing is " OPEN " on Saturday's so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
