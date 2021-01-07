Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6379985
  • Stock #: 9131
  • VIN: 1GNEVGKW7KJ284992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 passenger comfort with the safety of  " ALL WHEEL DRIVE " is what this 2019 Chevy Traverse offers for you  take the time and call  807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive .

* Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

