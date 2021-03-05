2019 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Packages True North Edition

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Push Button Start Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

