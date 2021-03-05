Menu
2019 Chevrolet Trax

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,890

+ tax & licensing
Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

LT

LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6643799
  • Stock #: 9056
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB7KL270454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great fuel economy and the safety of  all wheel drive is yours with this 2019 Chevy Trax call and book a test drive and you will be glad that you did.  * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

True North Edition
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

