2019 Chevrolet Trax

100,300 KM

Details

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2019 Chevrolet Trax

2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LS

2019 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LS

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

100,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9829466
  • Stock #: 329170
  • VIN: 3GNCJNSB9KL329170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 329170
  • Mileage 100,300 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2019 All Wheel Drive Chevy Trax for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Staff can arrange a test drive for you. This Saturday Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is OPEN to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

All Wheel Drive

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

