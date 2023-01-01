$19,490+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2019 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LS
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,490
- Listing ID: 9829466
- Stock #: 329170
- VIN: 3GNCJNSB9KL329170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,300 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2019 All Wheel Drive Chevy Trax for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Staff can arrange a test drive for you. This Saturday Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is OPEN to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
