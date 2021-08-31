Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Make us an offer

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Make us an offer

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7953911
  • Stock #: 0200A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR654987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 64,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing now has avialiable this 2019 Grand Caravan SXT with the very popular   " Stow and Go " feature call Spadoni Sales at 807-577-1234 for all the details . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

SXT Stow and Go
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 64,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 230,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 171,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory