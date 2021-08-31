2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Make us an offer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7953911

7953911 Stock #: 0200A

0200A VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR654987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 64,500 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages SXT Stow and Go Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Quads / Captains Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag

