2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 6 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10011108

10011108 Stock #: UC4595"O"

UC4595"O" VIN: 1GTR9AEF0KZ269310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,684 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.