Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

176,184 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 147

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 147

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 10029387
  2. 10029387
  3. 10029387
  4. 10029387
  5. 10029387
  6. 10029387
  7. 10029387
  8. 10029387
  9. 10029387
  10. 10029387
  11. 10029387
  12. 10029387
  13. 10029387
  14. 10029387
  15. 10029387
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
176,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029387
  • Stock #: UC4594
  • VIN: 1GTU9AEF6KZ277261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $268 / 84 Months @ 9.99%, Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. . Used vehicle prices and payments include $315.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $65.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 176,184 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 124,490 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 139,176 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory