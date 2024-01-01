$40,567+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$40,567
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,856KM
VIN 1GTU9BED0KZ270004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 27915A
- Mileage 60,856 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
