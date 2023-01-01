$18,490+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2019 RAM Cargo Van
2500 High Roof 159" WB
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$18,490
- Listing ID: 10420101
- Stock #: 537666
- VIN: 3C6TRVDG7KE537666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Here is an affordable delivery van for your growing business . It's a 2019 Ram Pro-master 2500 with the 3.6ltr V-6 gas engine . It's available for sale "IN AS IS CONDITION " now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and get the details . They are OPEN on Saturday so they can serve you better .
