2019 RAM Cargo Van

211,000 KM

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2019 RAM Cargo Van

2019 RAM Cargo Van

2500 High Roof 159" WB

2019 RAM Cargo Van

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420101
  • Stock #: 537666
  • VIN: 3C6TRVDG7KE537666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 537666
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is an affordable delivery van for your growing business . It's a  2019 Ram Pro-master 2500 with the 3.6ltr V-6 gas  engine . It's available for sale  "IN AS IS CONDITION " now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and get the details . They are OPEN on Saturday so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

