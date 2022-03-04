Menu
2020 Buick Encore

16,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

Low Low kms

2020 Buick Encore

Low Low kms

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

16,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8644610
  • Stock #: 0143
  • VIN: KL4CJESB1LB347927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Very low kms , easy to park and it is "ALL WHEEL DRIVE" . That is what this 2020 Buick Encore has that is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can share all the details with you . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Preferred Option Package
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

