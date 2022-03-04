Menu
2020 Chevrolet Malibu

39,700 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

LT Midnight Edition

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Midnight Edition

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

39,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620664
  • Stock #: 0511
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST1LF143467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,700 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport has this 2020 " MIDNIGHT EDITION"   Malibu LT  for sale . Call the Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and ask them for more details , they are  "OPEN  SATURDAYS" . *Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Midnight Edition
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

