2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,500 KM

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Short Box 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Short Box 1500

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8036914
  • Stock #: 0167
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED2LZ342286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a nice truck that is at Spadoni Sales and leasing at the airport . It is a 2020 Chevy Silverado Z-71 1500 short box Crew Cab with the 5.3 V-8 engine , leather interior , power sunroof and more . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive and check out the other vehicles in stock .   * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Z-71 with leather and sunroof
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

