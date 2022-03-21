Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940235
  • Stock #: 0077
  • VIN: 1GCPYBEK2LZ256542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2020 Chevy Silverado 4x4  " Custom Crew Cab " on sale right now for only $35,000   [ plus HST / Plates and Ownerships  ]   " SAFETY CHECKED" .              *Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Custom Crew Cab 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

