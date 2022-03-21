$35,000+ tax & licensing
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8940235
- Stock #: 0077
- VIN: 1GCPYBEK2LZ256542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2020 Chevy Silverado 4x4 " Custom Crew Cab " on sale right now for only $35,000 [ plus HST / Plates and Ownerships ] " SAFETY CHECKED" . *Former Daily Rental
Vehicle Features
Custom Crew Cab 4x4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2