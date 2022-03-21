2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,000 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8940235

8940235 Stock #: 0077

0077 VIN: 1GCPYBEK2LZ256542

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Custom Crew Cab 4x4 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.