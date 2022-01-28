Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

52,000 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

RS

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

RS

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Sale

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8165524
  Stock #: 0147
  VIN: 1GNEVJKW8LJ273093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

If you have been looking for a good quality 7 passenger vehicle that still has warranty , then call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at 807-577-1234 . Ask them for all the details and book your test drive on this 2020 Chevy Traverse RS loaded with features . *Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

RS ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

