2020 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7265819

Stock #: 0087

VIN: KL7CJNSB1LB325817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,500 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages LS Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

