2020 Chevrolet Trax

23,500 KM

Spadoni Leasing

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265819
  • Stock #: 0087
  • VIN: KL7CJNSB1LB325817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Great on gas and the safety of all wheel drive plus Chevorlet factory warranty call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at their airport location at 807-577-1234 and book your test drive .

Vehicle Features

LS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

