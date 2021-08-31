2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Make us an offer

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Make us an offer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7672135

7672135 Stock #: C472

C472 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7LR231129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 60,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages SXT STOW AND GO Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Stow and Go middle seats

