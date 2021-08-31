Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7672135
  • Stock #: C472
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7LR231129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at their airport location is offering this 2020   7 Passenger Dodge Grand Caravan with the  "STOW and GO " feature . Call 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive and ask them about their extended warranties .                    * Former Daily Rental 

Vehicle Features

SXT STOW AND GO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Stow and Go middle seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

