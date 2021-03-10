Menu
2020 Ford Escape

30,763 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6808841
  Stock #: UC4112"DO"
  VIN: IFMCU9H66LUB26404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $199 / 96 Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $250.00 Administration Fee, $40.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Tilt Wheel
Navigation System
4x4
Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

