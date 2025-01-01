$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
65,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7BFP2L1272019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
