2020 GMC Sierra 1500

$56,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 1 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10158669

10158669 Stock #: UC4631

UC4631 VIN: 1GTP9EED0LZ340911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,106 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.