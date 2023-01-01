$42,990+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
4WD Crew Cab 172" SLE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
- Listing ID: 10630968
- Stock #: 0160
- VIN: 1GT49ME79LF294830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2020 Chevy "Long Box" for sale right now at their Thunder Bay Airport location . Call 807-577-1234 and get all the details from their Sales Department . Remember that they are OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
