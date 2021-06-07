Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

Make us an offer

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

Make us an offer

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7321766
  • Stock #: 207023
  • VIN: 1GT49RE70LF207023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at their airport location is offering this 6.6 liter gas engine 2500 HD Denali call 807-577-1234 and book your test drive . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

2500 HD DENALI
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2020 GMC Terrain SLE
 50,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Lucerne M...
 94,600 KM
$9,290 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax ...
 23,500 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory