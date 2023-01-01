Menu
Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2020 GMC Terrain for sale at a great price. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better .

2020 GMC Terrain

93,000 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

2020 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV7LL323278

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 323278A
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 GMC Terrain