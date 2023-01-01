$24,990+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
2020 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 323278A
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2020 GMC Terrain for sale at a great price. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Spadoni Leasing
Spadoni Leasing
Call Dealer
807-577-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234