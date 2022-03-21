$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic
LX Automatic
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8664664
- Stock #: B091
- VIN: 2HGFC2F5XLHOO1061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,600 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
It's a Honda and it's at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they will arrange your test drive for you . Spadoni Sales and Leasing " OPENS ON SATURDAY " to serve you better . * Former Daily Rental
Vehicle Features
Automatic LX
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2