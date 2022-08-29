Menu
2020 Honda Civic

39,600 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

EX

2020 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9024133
  VIN: 2HGFC2F72LH009379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,600 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

It's a Honda and it"s at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at 807-577-1234 and ask them about this 2020 Honda Civic EX Automatic . Spadoni Sales and Leasing OPEN'S  on Saturday to serve you better . Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof / Automatic Transmission
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

