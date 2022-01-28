Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

36,400 KM

Details

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

36,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8168593
  Stock #: B088
  VIN: 2HKRW2H23LH205892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,400 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport has this award winning 2020 Honda CRV all wheel drive with low kms and factory Honda warranty still in effect. Call 807-577-1234 and book your test drive appointment . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

