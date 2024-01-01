$35,567+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2020 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$35,567
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,008KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4GJXAG1LW258125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 32,008 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dominion Motors
2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring 10 KM $41,042 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn 37,624 KM $49,800 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon Denali 126,925 KM $65,900 + tax & lic
Email Dominion Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-343-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,567
+ taxes & licensing
Dominion Motors
807-343-2277
2020 Jeep Wrangler