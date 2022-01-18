Menu
2020 Kia Forte

51,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

LX

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

51,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8147650
  Stock #: K111
  VIN: 3KPF24AD9LE198487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Kia Forte LX automatic at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the airport is a great deal that you should look into . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for more information and book a test drive . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

LX Automatic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Covers

